GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A former Grand Island Police officer has been given probation in an assault case.

Television station KSNB reports that 31-year-old Michael Lyon was sentenced Friday in Hall County Court to nine months’ probation. He will also be subject to random chemical testing.

Lyon pleaded no contest in March to attempted misdemeanor assault after prosecutors lowered the charge from misdemeanor assault.

Police have said Lyon was off-duty when he assaulted a 26-year-old woman the night of Oct. 30 in a Grand Island residence. Police say the assault was not “a domestic offense.”

Lyon is no longer with the Grand Island Police Department.

