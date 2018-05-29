PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Former Democratic presidential candidate and Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Chafee says he will not run for office in 2018 after all.
Chafee made the announcement in a tweet Tuesday morning.
He had been considering a run for his old U.S. Senate seat. That would have pitted him against fellow Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse. Chafee was a Republican in 2006 when Whitehouse won the seat.
Chafee had earlier considered a run for the governor’s office he held for one term and surprised most everyone in the state when he announced in April that he was considering a run for Senate instead.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- FBI: Reboot your router to stop Russia-linked malware
- Retired English teacher corrects a White House letter and sends it back
- France: Macron rewards migrant hero who saved dangling child WATCH
- Trump is telling those who fled Haiti earthquake to leave the U.S. What will they go back to? VIEW
- Delaware man sentenced to life for raping girl 250 times