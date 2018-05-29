PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Former Democratic presidential candidate and Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Chafee says he will not run for office in 2018 after all.

Chafee made the announcement in a tweet Tuesday morning.

He had been considering a run for his old U.S. Senate seat. That would have pitted him against fellow Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse. Chafee was a Republican in 2006 when Whitehouse won the seat.

Chafee had earlier considered a run for the governor’s office he held for one term and surprised most everyone in the state when he announced in April that he was considering a run for Senate instead.