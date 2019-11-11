Former Gov. Deval Patrick of Massachusetts has told Joe Biden and other Democratic officials that he is considering making a last-minute entry into the presidential race, the latest evidence of how unsettled the party’s primary is less than three months before the Iowa caucuses.

Patrick told Biden in a phone conversation last week that he was weighing a bid, according to a Democrat directly familiar with the call, but did not indicate that he had fully decided to run. Patrick’s conversations with other party officials was confirmed by two other Democrats with knowledge of those talks.

Patrick has told party leaders that he doesn’t think any of the candidates running have established political momentum and that he thinks there is an opening for somebody who can unite both liberals and moderate Democrats, according to Democrats who have spoken to him.

At the same time, Massachusetts Democrats close to Patrick have started to reach out to prominent party leaders in early nominating states to alert them that he may run, according to one Democrat who has received an inquiry.

Patrick’s eleventh-hour consideration comes as former Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg of New York moves toward his own late entry into a Democratic primary that appears increasingly fractured.

A pair of moderate candidates — Biden and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana — and two progressives — Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont — are now dividing the vote in Iowa and New Hampshire, according to recent polls. But none of them has been able to pull away.

Patrick’s candidacy could reshape the already-fluid primary field. A two-term Massachusetts governor, he is well known in next-door New Hampshire, which holds the first-in-the-nation primary in February. And as one of the first black governors in the country’s history, he could also prove a formidable candidate in South Carolina, where black voters are expected to make up more than half the Democratic electorate.

If he is to compete in New Hampshire, Patrick would have to file there this week: The deadline to appear on the state’s ballot is Friday.