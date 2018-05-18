WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick is delivering the commencement address at Bentley University.
The state’s first, and so far only, black chief executive is scheduled to speak to undergraduate students and faculty in Waltham on Saturday.
Patrick, a Democrat, has kept a low profile since leaving office in 2015. He accepted a post at Boston-based Bain Capital, the firm founded by former Massachusetts Republican Gov. Mitt Romney.
But in recent months, he’s been stepping back into the political landscape. In February, Patrick said a 2020 run for the White House was on his “radar screen.”
That was the firmest indication yet that the political confidant of ex-President Barack Obama and nation’s second elected black governor is seriously weighing a presidential bid.
Patrick, elected governor in 2006, served two terms.