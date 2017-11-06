PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Former Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Chafee is going after current governor and fellow Democrat Gina Raimondo, saying her campaign account is filled with what he called “dirty money.”

Chafee, who’s considering another run for governor, told WPRO-AM Monday he wants to know why money is flowing into Raimondo’s campaign account from across the country.

He questioned whether it’s connected to hedge funds and corporations being lured to the state with taxpayer subsidies.

He says it angers him as a taxpayer.

Raimondo’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chafee says he’s open to scrutiny about his fundraising. Chafee largely funded his own campaign for president in 2015.

Raimondo has more than $3 million in her campaign account.

Chafee was elected to a single term as governor in 2010.