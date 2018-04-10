GLADSTONE, Mo. (AP) — A former treasurer of the Gladstone firefighters union pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $26,000 from the union.
The Kansas City Star reports 58-year-old Charles Duddy, of Platte City, entered the plea Tuesday in federal court after waiving his right to a grand jury.
Duddy was the former fire inspector for the city of Gladstone. He also was treasurer of Gladstone Firefighters IAFF Union Local 3228 from 2012 to April 2016.
Proescutors say Duddy had access to the union’s debit card only to pay for the union’s expenses.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump furious after FBI seizes documents from his lawyer VIEW
- Fox News host: Graphic on trustworthiness was posted at wrong point of show
- After going to class without a bra, Florida student is told to cover her nipples
- Man who ate world’s hottest pepper lands in hospital
- Trump blasts Mueller probe as 'attack on our country'
During his plea hearing, Duddy admitted that he used $26,479 in union money for personal expenses, including paying property taxes, groceries and dining.
Duddy has paid $10,000 in restitution and will be required to pay the remaining $16,479.
___
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com