LAS VEGAS (AP) — The ex-girlfriend of a former Nevada political consultant facing allegations of domestic violence says she has permanent vision damage after he struck her in the eye.
Former GOP consultant Benjamin Sparks is due in a Las Vegas courtroom Tuesday to answer to a misdemeanor battery charge after prosecutors say he grabbed or pushed the woman in March.
Sparks does not yet have a listed attorney and did not answer a phone call seeking comment Monday.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Sparks’ ex-girlfriend, who is being represented by celebrity attorney Gloria Allred, filed a report Friday with police alleging Sparks hit her in the eye and left her with a torn retina in March.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Gina Haspel, nominee to head CIA, sought to withdraw over questions about her role in terror interrogations
- Robocalls flooding your cellphone? Here’s how to fight them
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
- John McCain shares memories with friends; White House told current plan for funeral excludes Trump
- Officials: 26 homes, 4 other buildings destroyed by volcano VIEW
Sparks had worked on Republican campaigns for Nevada Rep. Crescent Hardy, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, New Mexico congressional candidate Yvette Herrell and Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign.
___
Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com