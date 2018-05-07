Share story

By
The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The ex-girlfriend of a former Nevada political consultant facing allegations of domestic violence says she has permanent vision damage after he struck her in the eye.

Former GOP consultant Benjamin Sparks is due in a Las Vegas courtroom Tuesday to answer to a misdemeanor battery charge after prosecutors say he grabbed or pushed the woman in March.

Sparks does not yet have a listed attorney and did not answer a phone call seeking comment Monday.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Sparks’ ex-girlfriend, who is being represented by celebrity attorney Gloria Allred, filed a report Friday with police alleging Sparks hit her in the eye and left her with a torn retina in March.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Sparks had worked on Republican campaigns for Nevada Rep. Crescent Hardy, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, New Mexico congressional candidate Yvette Herrell and Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com

The Associated Press