PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The ex-president of a suspended Temple University fraternity has been ordered to stand trial for a second alleged sexual assault.
A judge ordered 21-year-old Ari Goldstein to stand trial Thursday on charges of rape, sexual assault, unlawful restraint and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse. A charge of false imprisonment was dismissed.
Goldstein’s attorney Perry de Marco Sr. says the two had sex on several occasions before the alleged November incident.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports de Marco described the allegations as part of “the ‘MeToo’ bandwagon.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- If you win tonight's huge Mega Millions jackpot, here's what to do next
- Did you see that painting hanging behind Trump during ‘60 Minutes’ interview? Here's what we know about it
- Todd Bol, founder of Little Free Library book sharing, dies
- As NASA's prized telescopes falter, astronomers fear losing their eyes in space
- Audio offers gruesome details of Khashoggi killing, Turkish official says
Goldstein is facing separate charges including attempted sexual assault for a February encounter in which a woman says he tried to force her to have oral sex.
Temple University officials suspended Alpha Epsilon Pi in April after at least three women said they were sexually assaulted at the frat house.
___
Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com