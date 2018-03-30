MAPLE SHADE, N.J. (AP) — The former chief of a southern New Jersey first aid squad has admitted stealing more than $118,000 from the agency over a period of nearly seven years.
Burlington County prosecutors say Joseph Freed III used the money to pay personal bills and other expenses.
The 54-year-old Maple Shade resident pleaded guilty Thursday to a theft by deception charge. He faces a five-year prison term when he’s sentenced June 5 and also must pay $118,345.50 in restitution.
Prosecutors say Freed withdrew money from the Maple Shade First Aid Squad’s bank account between April 2010 and February 2017. He was the only member of the agency with access to the account at the time.
Freed was removed from the squad after he was arrested last May.