WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The former fire chief in Delaware’s largest city has been indicted on charges of stealing from an association of minority firefighters that he once led.

An indicted issued last week charges 44-year-old Anthony Goode with racketeering, theft and unlawful use of a credit card.

Goode, who is scheduled for arraignment on Dec. 15, could not be reached for comment Thursday. It was not immediately clear whether he has a lawyer.

Prosecutors allege that Good, who retired from the Wilmington Fire Department in August, engaged in racketeering and theft involving the Gallant Blazers firefighters association from January 2009 to October 2016.

Last month, city officials agreed to pay $75,000 to settle claims from five white firefighters who said they were victims of race-based discrimination and harassment under Goode, who is black.