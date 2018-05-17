ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A former federal prosecutor will be formally sworn in as the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia.

Thomas T. Cullen will be installed Friday during a ceremony at the Poff Federal Building in Roanoke. The event will include remarks by Cullen and U.S. Rep. Bob Goodlatte, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

Cullen joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2006, and the Roanoke-based U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia in 2010. He left the prosecutor’s office in 2013 and joined the law firm Woods Rogers.

His father, Richard Cullen, was U.S. attorney for Virginia’s Eastern District in the early 1990s and is the former chairman of McGuireWoods, the state’s largest law firm.