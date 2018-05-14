NEW YORK (AP) — A former guard at a federal detention center is facing a sentence of life in prison after being convicted of sexually abusing female inmates.

The office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York says Eugenio Perez was convicted Monday of charges including sexual abuse and violating the civil rights of inmates.

The five victims were inmates at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn where Perez worked as a lieutenant. Prosecutors say Perez used physical force and intimidation to compel the victims to engage in various sexual acts. The defense suggested the women were lying to frame him.

Two other prison guards were arrested at the same time as Perez. One was convicted of raping a female inmate and the other pleaded guilty to sexual abuse.