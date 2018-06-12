EL PASO, Texas (AP) — An ex-FBI agent in West Texas must serve four years of probation for lying about personal information in 2014 while seeking a passport.

Federal prosecutors on Tuesday announced the penalty for Rhonda Lynn Chesser Lindstrom. She earlier was convicted of making a false statement while applying for a passport. A judge also found Chesser Lindstrom obstructed justice and ordered six months of home confinement.

Prosecutors say Chesser Lindstrom, while an FBI agent in El Paso, appeared at a passport agency with a Louisiana birth certificate issued in 2011. The document said her birth date was Aug. 26, 1977. Her Maryland driver’s license had that same birth date.

A passport worker noticed the birth certificate appeared to have handwritten changes. Officials later determined Chesser Lindstrom’s birth date was Aug. 26, 1976.