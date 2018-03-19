CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A former employee of a Cheyenne transitional center has been sentenced to probation for having intimate contact with an inmate at his apartment.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that 29-year-old Mario Solano was sentenced on Thursday after pleading guilty last year to one count of third-degree sexual assault.

He acknowledged texting with an inmate at Cheyenne Transitional Center, having her at his residence, kissing her and touching her breast.

Solano faced up to 15 years in prison for that offense, but Judge Catherine Rogers decided to give him a five-year term of probation with a chance to wipe the felony conviction off his record.

Solano said he was incredibly sorry for what he had done.

___

Information from: Wyoming Tribune Eagle, http://www.wyomingnews.com