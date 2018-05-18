CANON CITY, Colo. (AP) — A former Colorado sheriff’s detective charged with mishandling evidence from a homicide has turned down a proposed plea agreement.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports Robert Dodd declined the deal Friday. Details of the proposed agreement weren’t available.

Dodd is charged with abuse of public records, criminal possession of an identification document and official misconduct.

The charges were filed after evidence from the 2006 shooting death of 17-year-old Candace Hiltz was found in a storage unit that Dodd once rented. Items included bloody socks and a shell casing. They were in envelopes marked “evidence.”

The items turned up when the contents of the unit were auctioned off for non-payment of rent. The buyer turned them over to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Department.

No one has been charged in Hiltz’s death.

Information from: The Pueblo Chieftain, http://www.chieftain.com