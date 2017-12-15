MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Prosecutors say a former deputy in Tennessee who was indicted for attempting to extort money from an alleged drug dealer in 2016 has been convicted.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release Thursday that 42-year-old Jeremy Drewery was convicted on several charges including solicitation to tamper with a witness.
Drewery was assigned to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics Division when the incidents happened.
Evidence at the trial showed that he demanded money from the man after executing a search warrant. In exchange, he wouldn’t open a criminal case on the man. Drewery had been accused of meeting with the man and receiving $8,000.
The evidence also showed that Drewery had paid a confidential informant $2,000 following his arrest.
He’s scheduled to be sentenced in March.