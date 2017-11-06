SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (AP) — A former Utah deputy charged in an inmate-abuse investigation at a rural jail has been sentenced to four months behind bars.

Court records show 27-year-old Joshua J. Cox was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to charges alleging he stunned inmates with a Taser and used them for police-dog training.

His lawyer Loni DeLand has said the incidents were “fun and games” between inmates and guards, though he acknowledged they shouldn’t have happened.

State Attorney General Sean Reyes called the treatment “unbelievably inhumane.”

Two other Daggett County officials, the former sheriff and jail commander, also pleaded guilty to charges in the investigation that led to the closure of the 80-bed Daggett County jail.

Cox will serve his 120-day sentence in the neighboring Uintah County lockup.