OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former Creighton University student accused of slashing a fellow student’s neck in 2017 has pleaded no contest to second-degree assault, just days before his trial was set to begin.

Twenty-year-old Christopher Wheeler entered the plea Tuesday. In exchange, prosecutors dropped a charge of use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Police have said Wheeler entered the dorm room of a 19-year-old student he didn’t know in February 2017 and swiped at her neck with a pocketknife, scarring the woman but not seriously injuring her.

Wheeler had sought to argue that that his fraternity hazed him into a state of intoxication so severe that it caused his actions, but a judge ruled last month that he could not use that defense.

Wheeler will be sentenced in June.