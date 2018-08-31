PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A former Multnomah County Health Department employee accused of sexually assaulting someone in Portland has been arrested in California.

KATU-TV reports 64-year-old Sandy Ortiz was arrested earlier this month and has been booked in Multnomah County Jail on two counts of sex abuse.

According to investigators, Ortiz met the victim while working at the Multnomah County Health Department’s Northeast Health Center.

The investigation started in May 2018 when the victim told police he was sexually assaulted by Ortiz from the summer of 2000 through the summer of 2001 at Ortiz’s apartment.

Multnomah County Health said in a statement that officials learned that police had contacted Ortiz about abuse allegation in late June. He was placed on administrative leave July 2 and resigned in mid-July.

It wasn’t immediately known if Ortiz has obtained an attorney.

