CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by former Casper City Councilman Craig Hedquist, who accused a former police chief of violating his privacy in an attempt to sabotage his political career.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that the judge on Monday dismissed the suit on grounds that Hedquist’s attorneys did not present any case law indicating that Chris Walsh’s search of Hedquist was illegal.

Hedquist filed the suit against the current Councilman Walsh in October 2016, arguing that Walsh had used a police records system to search for information on Hedquist in an attempt to keep the then-councilman from earning another term.

Defense attorneys argued Walsh had conducted the records search in order to investigate tips from city officials alleging Hedquist lived in a ward he didn’t represent.

