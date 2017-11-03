CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A jury has convicted a former Camden County police officer of tipping off targets of drug network which included her husband.

The panel on Wednesday convicted Ashley Bailey of official misconduct. She faces up to ten years in prison when she’s sentenced in December.

Prosecutors say Bailey was a police officer in 2014 when she accessed police reports and shared information about “Operation Southern District.” They say she also shared the contents of an intelligence briefing linking another target to a shooting.

Bailey’s brother-in-law was also convicted of leading a narcotics trafficking network.