CHICAGO (AP) — Former Cook County Board President Todd Stroger says he’s no longer running for his old seat next year and is instead hoping to seek a water reclamation board position.
Stroger announced his intentions to challenge Democratic President Toni Preckwinkle last month. But Stroger spokesman Sean Howard said Monday that the Democrat has changed his mind planned to file petitions for the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District,
In 2006, Stroger replaced his father, the late county board President John Stroger. He lost the seat to Toni Preckwinkle in 2010.
Some see Preckwinkle as vulnerable since she championed a sweetened beverage tax, which has now been repealed.
