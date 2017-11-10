MANDEVILLE, La. (AP) — Authorities say a former cook at a Louisiana memory care center who was accused of raping a 78-year-old resident has been sentenced.

North Shore District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s Office told news outlets that 59-year-old Jerry Kan was sentenced to 12 years in prison Wednesday. He was ordered to serve the time for third-degree rape, without the benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

Kan, who worked at the Beau Provence Memory Care Assisted Living, was found guilty Aug. 10. His attorney, Nick Noriea Jr., argued the act was consensual and that the woman possessed the ability to know what she was doing when they had sex in 2016.

Prosecutors William Macke and Jerry Smith countered by showing that the woman had been diagnosed with dementia.