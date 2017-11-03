DALLAS (AP) — An ex-consultant linked to a Dallas County commissioner acquitted of bribery and fraud counts must serve probation in a plea deal that says he helped funnel money to the elected official.

Christian Campbell was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Dallas. Campbell was also fined $25,000 as part of his 2015 guilty plea to a charge of conspiracy to commit bribery.

Prosecutors say Campbell provided assistance in the case against longtime Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price .

Price in April was acquitted of bribery and mail fraud charges in a case that prosecutors alleged involved nearly $1 million in money, cars and land.

Jurors deadlocked on tax-fraud charges and prosecutors later decided not to retry Price, who was first elected in 1985.