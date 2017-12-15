BAY MINETTE, Ala. (AP) — A man who once served as a constable in an Alabama county has been convicted of murder.

Al.com reports that Larry Lambert Sheffield was convicted Friday by a jury in Baldwin County in the 2014 death of Jeffrey Carter McMillan.

McMillan was shot to death in the parking lot of a bar in Spanish Fort. According to testimony at a 2014 hearing, the shooting followed a drunken confrontation after McMillan began talking to Sheffield’s wife.

News reports state that, at the time of the shooting, Sheffield was a constable in a Mobile County district.

He is set for sentencing on Feb. 21.

Sheffield, who was 68 at the time of the killing, had claimed self-defense. I

