LEADVILLE, Colo. (AP) — A former Colorado undersheriff has been arrested following a grand jury indictment on charges stemming from the alleged harassment of several 911 dispatchers and the alleged exploitation of a minor.

Former Lake County undersheriff Fernando Mendoza was arrested Tuesday and is being held without bond.

District Attorney Bruce Brown told Denver’s KMGH-TV that Mendoza asked the minor to send him nude photos and used a camera taken from the sheriff’s office to watch her undressing.

Brown said Mendoza is also charged with two counts of second-degree official misconduct in connection with the sexual harassment allegations.

Mendoza was fired from the department several weeks ago. It’s not known if he has a lawyer. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.

___

Information from: KMGH-TV, http://www.thedenverchannel.com