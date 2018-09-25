BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A former Colombian guerrilla leader has returned to her country after serving prison time in the United States, only to find herself re-arrested on old money-laundering charges.

Colombian immigration officials say Omaira Rojas, also known as Sonia, was flown to Colombia’s capital Tuesday and was turned over to police shortly after leaving the aircraft.

Sonia was the highest ranking woman in the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia when she was extradited to the U.S. in 2005 on drug trafficking charges.

A 2016 peace deal between Colombia’s government and the rebel group grants guerrilla leaders legal benefits. But Sonia joined the peace process while she was in a U.S. prison, and a judge will now have to decide if she is absolved from previous charges filed against her in Colombia.