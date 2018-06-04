NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A former college basketball coach convicted of sexually assaulting a male teenager who played on a traveling team that he also coached has been sentenced to 52 years in state prison
Christopher Tarver must also register as a sex offender under the sentence imposed Friday. The 47-year-old Jackson man was found guilty last November of sexual assault, criminal sexual contact, child endangerment, official misconduct and possession of child pornography
Tarver was the men’s basketball coach at Middlesex County College. He also was recreation director for the town of Dunellen.
Authorities say that between 2010 and 2011, Tarver sexually touched the boy who had thought Tarver could help him achieve his goal of playing basketball for a major college. The investigation began when the victim contacted authorities.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- High school's 2016-17 teacher of year arrested on sex charge
- U.S. trying to find discreet way to pay for Kim Jong Un’s hotel during summit
- Officer wounds self during pursuit near San Diego marathon
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
- Car careens onto field during boys' baseball game, killing 1