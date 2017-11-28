NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — A former Massachusetts high school girls’ basketball coach charged with exposing himself to teenage girls has pleaded to sufficient facts in the case and been sentenced to probation.

Richard Moussette was also ordered by a judge Monday to undergo sex offender treatment, but he will not have to register as a sex offender if he complies with the terms of his probation.

Prosecutors say between 2010 and 2012 the 56-year-old Moussette exposed himself to several girls ages 15 to 17 during sleepovers with his daughter at his Southampton home. Moussette is the former girls’ varsity basketball coach and assistant softball coach at Hampshire Regional High School. He resigned in 2015.

Moussette’s plea was to three counts of open and gross lewdness.