LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A former city clerk accused of stealing from several southeastern Nebraska villages has died.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 60-year-old Ginger Neuhart died at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings on Tuesday, a day after pleading guilty to theft. She had agreed to pay restitution to Alvo of $39,000, and her sentencing had been set for May 29.
Neuhart was also facing charges forgery and theft charges in Saunders County. She was accused of embezzling from the villages of Ithaca and Memphis while working as clerk/treasurer.
The charges followed Nebraska State Auditor reviews that found Neuhart had altered her monthly paychecks to add $1,000 to $2,000 to them after they’d been signed.
The audits found $160,500 in fraudulent payments to Neuhart since 2005 from Memphis coffers; $41,000 in overpayments in Ithaca since May 2013, and $105,000 from Alvo over seven years.
