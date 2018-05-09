NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — A former city councilor in Massachusetts charged with having sex with a 15-year-old boy has been ordered held without bail.

Former Newburyport councilor Bert Reed faces charges including aggravated rape of a child. The Newburyport Daily News reports a judge ruled Wednesday that he was too dangerous for release pending trial.

Prosecutors say Reed knew the boy was underage when he had sex with him last summer. They say Reed bragged about his clout in the city to try to entice the boy.

Reed’s attorney says the two met through a dating app and says the boy told police that he was 16.

Reed served as councilor from 2000 until 2004 and sat on the school committee from 1998 until 2002. He ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2003.

Information from: The Daily News of Newburyport (Mass.), http://www.newburyportnews.com