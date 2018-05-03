MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — The former city manager of Meriden, Connecticut has filed a federal lawsuit against the city, claiming he was fired for uncovering wrongdoing by the municipal finance director.

The Record-Journal reports Guy Scaife claims in his suit filed Tuesday that city employees and elected officials retaliated against him when he accused finance director Michael Lupkas of making questionable decisions.

Scaife brought the claims to city council but they didn’t vote to fire Lupkas.

Scaife was fired by the city council on Dec. 18. Council Majority Leader David Lowell says Scaife’s firing was spurred by “escalating discord.”

Lupkas denies the allegations. Others named in the filing have also denied wrongdoing.

