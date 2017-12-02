ISTANBUL (AP) — A retired CIA analyst has dismissed Turkish accusations that he was involved in last year’s failed coup, saying he was a “choice target” following a warrant for his detention.

Graham Fuller, an ex-vice chairman of the CIA’s National Intelligence Council, told The Associated Press he was accused of being the “CIA handler” of a U.S.-based Muslim cleric.

Turkey blames Fethullah Gulen for the 2016 coup attempt, but the cleric denies the allegations.

In an emailed statement late Friday, Fuller dismissed claims he was in Turkey “directing the coup attempt.” He said he was speaking to a group of 100 people in Canada that night.

Turkey’s official news agency said Friday prosecutors suspect Fuller of being in contact with people who have been accused of participating in the coup attempt.