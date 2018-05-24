SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A former California Highway Patrol officer has been sentenced to 30 days in jail for embezzling money from a CHP employee club.
Orange County prosecutors say 41-year-old Mark Matthew Linza of Huntington Beach was also ordered Wednesday to pay restitution and to serve three years of informal probation.
In 2014, Linza was named president of The 670 Club, a social organization for CHP employees in the Westminster area.
Prosecutors say he then obtained an ATM card for the account, something that previous presidents had not done.
Linza subsequently made withdrawals and deposited funds into a personal account.