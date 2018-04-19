CLANTON, Ala. (AP) — The former chief of an Alabama police department has pleaded guilty to criminal charges.

State Attorney General Steve Marshall told Alabama media that Brian Allan Stilwell pleaded guilty Thursday to violation of ethics law and the fraudulent use of a credit card.

The plea ended a trial that began Monday.

The crimes he pleaded guilty to happened between 2010 and 2015 while Stilwell was the Clanton Police Chief and treasurer of the Chilton County Fraternal Order of Police

Prosecutors said Stilwell took money from the FOP by using the organization’s bank debit card. They said he also used his position as chief to unlawfully take money from the Clanton Police Department.