OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The former chief executive officer of an Omaha pharmaceutical benefits management company has been sentenced to federal prison for carrying out an illegal kickback scheme.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that 58-year-old Douglas Pick, of Omaha, was sentenced last week to a year and ordered to pay nearly $400,000 in fines and restitution.
Pick had been president and CEO of Pharmaceutical Technologies Inc. from 1992 to 2013.
Investigators say between 2001 and 2013, Pick agreed to give more than $3.5 million in illegal kickbacks to representatives of pharmacy benefit plans in exchange for their business. In one case, Pick’s company established a shell company to divert more than $1.5 million to the CEO of a Texas hospital subsidiary from fees imposed on the hospital business’ customers for each prescription they filled.
