CHICAGO (AP) — A former California college student has pleaded guilty to charges of aiding a terrorist organization after earlier arguing he was entitled to immunity because he hooked up with the kind of Syrian rebels the U.S. has backed.
Twenty-five-year-old Aws Mohammed Younis Al-Jayab admitted in a plea agreement Wednesday to flying from Chicago to Turkey in 2013, then traveling to Syria. The agreement says he joined Ansar Al-Islam, a precursor to the Islamic State group.
The agreement calls for a prison sentence of up to 15 years.
Al-Jayab told the judge he wanted to fight the Bashar al-Assad regime, but acknowledged the group he was joining engaged in terrorist actions.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Startling new research finds large buildup of heat in the oceans, suggesting a faster rate of global warming
- Bare buns: Half-naked woman falls through restaurant ceiling
- Doomed Lion Air Boeing 737 had airspeed failure on prior flight
- Mueller asks FBI to investigate claims women were offered money to say he behaved inappropriately
- Divers find 'black box' from wreckage of Indonesian Lion Air Boeing 737 VIEW
He returned to the U.S. in 2014 and settled in Sacramento, California, where he enrolled at a community college.