RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A former California state lawmaker has been charged with providing a gun to his wife so she could kill herself last year.
Prosecutors charged former Assemblyman Steve Clute last week with the felony of aiding a suicide.
Authorities say Clute gave his wife Pamela Clute a gun that she used to take her life in August 2016 in the couple’s Palm Desert home.
The couple was married about 40 years. Pamela Clute, 66, was a math professor and administrator at the University of California, Riverside.
Most Read Stories
- ICE tracks down immigrant who spoke to media in SW Washington: ‘You are the one from the newspaper’
- UW to play in Fiesta Bowl against Penn State; Huskies No. 11 in final College Football Rankings
- Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole to step down at end of year
- Reports: Shohei Ohtani rules out Yankees, several other teams; Mariners considered a finalist
- Instant analysis | Three thoughts from the Seahawks' convincing 24-10 win over the Eagles
Steve Clute, 69, is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday in Riverside County Superior Court.
Clute is a former Navy pilot who served as a Democrat in the state Assembly from 1982 to 1992.
Defense lawyer Virginia Blumenthal did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.