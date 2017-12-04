RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A former California state lawmaker has been charged with providing a gun to his wife so she could kill herself last year.

Prosecutors charged former Assemblyman Steve Clute last week with the felony of aiding a suicide.

Authorities say Clute gave his wife Pamela Clute a gun that she used to take her life in August 2016 in the couple’s Palm Desert home.

The couple was married about 40 years. Pamela Clute, 66, was a math professor and administrator at the University of California, Riverside.

Steve Clute, 69, is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday in Riverside County Superior Court.

Clute is a former Navy pilot who served as a Democrat in the state Assembly from 1982 to 1992.

Defense lawyer Virginia Blumenthal did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.