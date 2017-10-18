BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A former Burlington, Vermont, police officer has pleaded no contest to a charge he lied in a drug case, but he will spend no time in jail.

Former officer Christopher Lopez entered the plea Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge of lying to a police officer.

The Burlington Free Press reports that in court, Lopez’s lawyer read a statement in which he said “I am not a liar.”

Lopez said he made a mistake in a police affidavit when he said he smelled marijuana during a traffic stop. In a body camera video of the incident, Lopez can he heard telling another officer he didn’t smell anything.

As part of a plea agreement, Lopez will spend a year on probation.

The charges against the man Lopez stopped were eventually dismissed.

___

Information from: The Burlington Free Press, http://www.burlingtonfreepress.com