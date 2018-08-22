NEW YORK (AP) — A former South American soccer official convicted on corruption charges in the sprawling FIFA (FEE’-fuh) bribery scandal has been sentenced in New York to four years in prison.

Jose Maria Marin is a former president of Brazil’s soccer federation and was sentenced on Wednesday in Brooklyn federal court.

The government had asked for 10 years in prison for him. The defense had sought the approximately 13 months he has already served, citing the 86-year-old’s advanced age and poor health.

Dozens of people and entities have been charged in the U.S. with a scheme to extract hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes and kickbacks.

Most have pleaded guilty. The former president of Peru’s soccer federation, Manuel Burga, was acquitted in December.