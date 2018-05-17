WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island home of five-time world boxing champion Vinny Paz is set to go up for auction following a foreclosure.

According to a legal notice, Paz’s Warwick home is scheduled for auction on May 30. There are federal and state tax liens on the property.

Paz told WJAR-TV via Twitter on Wednesday: “Everything is cool. Not talking about my house. all is good.”

The 55-year-old retired boxer was arrested twice earlier this year. He was charged with assaulting a friend in February. He pleaded no contest in March to assaulting his girlfriend.

Paz is known for his comeback after he broke his neck in a car crash. His story was dramatized in the 2016 film “Bleed for This,” starring Miles Teller.