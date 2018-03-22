SAN LUIS, Colo. (AP) — Former Boulder Mayor Bob Greenlee was spared prison but was sentenced to one year of home detention and 10 years of probation for his role in a high-speed crash that killed a woman in 2016.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports that Greenlee was also ordered to perform 200 hours of community service, pay a $100,000 fine and a yearly contribution of $100,000 to charity. The 76-year-old was sentenced on Thursday.

He pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide, two counts of careless driving causing injury and reckless driving in the death of Pat Lucero.

Greenlee was one of the drivers involved in a five-vehicle crash that killed the 70-year-old Lucero.

Investigators said Greenlee shifted into the oncoming lane to pass a vehicle, and struck Lucero’s 2010 Toyota Camry. Greenlee served as Boulder’s mayor from 1998 to 1999.

