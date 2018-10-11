SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian prosecutors have indicted a former Bosnian army commander and 16 other people for war crimes against civilians and prisoners during the country’s brutal 1992-95 war.

A statement from the prosecutor’s office says Atif Dudakovic and the other accused are charged with crimes against humanity over the killings of more than 300 Serbs, mostly elderly civilians or prisoners of war.

The accused are former members of the Bosnian army’s wartime 5th Corps. Their prosecution for war crimes is sensitive for Bosnia because the corps was in charge of the northwestern Bihac area that was under Serb siege during most of the war, which killed around 100,000 people and left millions homeless.

The 64-year-old Dudakovic became the Bosnian army commander after the war and remains highly respected and popular.