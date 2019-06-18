Acting defense secretary Patrick Shanahan has withdrawn from consideration to be confirmed as Pentagon chief just as he was preparing to appear before a Senate panel for confirmation hearing, President Trump said Tuesday.

In a message on Twitter, Trump said that Shanahan, a former Boeing executive who has led the Pentagon on an acting basis since early this year, “has decided not to go forward with his confirmation process so that he can devote more time to his family.”

Shanahan, who previously served as the Pentagon’s second highest-ranking official, became the longest-serving acting defense secretary after his predecessor, Jim Mattis, resigned abruptly over differences with Trump.

Shanahan’s six-month tenure has been clouded by uncertainty about whether Trump would pick him to be confirmed. In May, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said he would be nominated. But as of Trump’s tweet on Tuesday he had not been formally nominated, even though he had been expected to appear before the Senate Armed Services Committee for a confirmation hearing in mid-June.

This week, several media organizations published reports related to Shanahan’s contentious divorce.

Last month the Pentagon’s inspector general cleared Shanahan of any wrongdoing in an investigation related to allegations that he may have acted improperly in favor of Boeing, a major defense contractor.

In his time as deputy defense secretary, Shanahan oversaw budgets, weaponry and technology, in addition to spearheading the drive for Trump’s Space Force.