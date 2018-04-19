MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (AP) — A former Rhode Island boarding school priest currently imprisoned in Massachusetts is facing new child sex abuse charges in North Carolina.
The Providence Journal reports Howard White Jr. faces nine counts for allegedly abusing a boy and a girl in the 1980s while he worked at Grace Church in the Mountains in Waynesville, North Carolina.
White is set to be released soon from the Suffolk County House of Corrections in Boston. He was sentenced to 18-months in prison last year after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a student during school trips to Boston in 1973 while serving as chaplain at St. George’s School in Middletown, Rhode Island.
White was stripped of his priesthood by the Episcopal Church. His attorney didn’t immediately comment on the new charges.
