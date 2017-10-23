ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Former Major Leaguer and current television analyst Ray Knight has been charged with assault following an incident in his northern Virginia home.

Fairfax County Police said they were called to Knight’s home in the Alexandria area about 4 a.m. Sunday for reports of a fight. Police say Knight got into a fight with a 33-year-old male acquaintance and that both had visible injuries.

The 33-year-old went to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Knight was also treated at the hospital and then taken to the county jail for booking on an assault and battery charge. He was released and has a court date in January. It wasn’t immediately known if Knight had an attorney.

Knight, 64, spent 13 seasons in the majors, mostly with Cincinnati and the New York Mets. He most famously took over third base for the Reds in 1979 after Pete Rose signed with the Phillies. Knight now works as an analyst for the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network on Washington Nationals broadcasts.

A person answering the phones at MASN offices said the network is aware of the charge and declining further comment.

MASN is jointly owned by the Nationals and Baltimore Orioles.