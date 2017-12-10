AMARILLO, Texas (AP) — An Amarillo inn that hosted celebrities nearly 20 years ago now has a more important purpose.

The Amarillo Globe-News reports what used to be the Adaberry Inn Bed and Breakfast — where Oprah Winfrey and her entourage stayed during the 1998 beef trial involving the anti-defamation lawsuit filed by Texas cattlemen — is now the Home of the Open Heart, a not-for-profit pediatric hospice for patients 21 years old and younger.

“Our first patient was here three weeks ago,” said Lindsay Jones, the facility’s director, said in mid-November.

The patient was a girl who marked her 15th birthday while she and her family were staying there — at no cost. Jones noted her relatives stayed at the Home for five weeks, through the girl’s funeral service.

“We let them stay so they could get everything organized, and all of their family came from out of town, and they got to stay here for free, too,” she said.

Linda Littlefield founded the nonprofit last January after purchasing the old hotel in December 2015.

Jones said Littlefield made the decision to make Home of the Open Heart a nonprofit hospice because she felt there was a serious need.

“There are not a lot of hospices that will take pediatrics,” Jones said. “We are one of the only ones in Amarillo.”

She said the others usually treat patients either at home or at the hospital.

The next available facility like Home of the Open Heart is in Lubbock, which up to now has been getting many referrals from this area, Jones said.

Littlefield is also CEO of the Open Heart Hospice, and Jones mentioned that the compassionate care both centers provide come from what she termed “a calling.”

“We make sure that our patients see that this is a ministry, and that they’re going to get the care they need at the end of life,” she emphasized. “It’s about them and it’s about Christ.”

Guests can stay at nine rooms in Home of the Open Heart, the same layout the Adaberry offered. Jones said Littlefield began refurbishing and refurnishing the rooms just after purchasing the building.

She turned the inn’s old gym into Home’s chapel. A game room and theater room are being rebuilt into more family-and-youth-friendly areas.

Each bedroom has its own private bath, and there are private patios. Families who stay there also get full kitchen and laundry room access. Wireless internet and cable TV are also provided.

Jones said it takes special people to run and staff a facility like the Home of the Open Heart, but they are part of a ministry that gives patients and their families a place to go.

“We’re small, we’re very local, we’re very homegrown,” she said, “and I will tell you there is nothing about this that’s a business.”

