ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — The former chief of police in Beaverton has come out of retirement to lead the Astoria Police Department.

The Daily Astorian reports Geoff Spalding became interim chief in late August, after the retirement of Brad Johnston.

The arrangement was supposed to last six to nine months, but City Manager Brett Estes liked Spalding’s performance and got him to take the job without the interim label.

The 60-year-old Spalding has nearly 40 years of experience in law enforcement. He was offered the Astoria job a decade ago, but cited family reasons in declining the position.

