LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — A former student at Maine’s Bates College wants the college to erect an on-campus monument to the school’s military veterans.

Steven Arango, who attended Bates for one semester, seeks to honor the memory of former Marine Capt. George “Alexi” Whitney, who graduated from Bates in 2000.

Whitney, a native of Brattleboro, Vermont, was killed in Afghanistan last December while working as a CIA paramilitary officer.

The Lewiston college does not have any memorials for veterans on its campus.

The Sun Journal Arango wants to present the college with a bust of Whitney and a memorial marble or granite marker with the names of Bates veterans.

Bates College spokesman Sean Findlen says the school honors veterans with artwork, endowed financial aid funds and Veterans Day recognition.

