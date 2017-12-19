ASHLAND, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky bank executive has admitted to taking $1.4 million from Town Square Bank by processing loans to fake customers.
The Independent reports that Martin Ross, who was a senior vice president at the bank, pleaded guilty Monday. He admitted in a federal court plea bargain to creating a scheme, in which he crafted detailed identities.
Court records show he invented several fictitious customers and issued loans ranging from more than $45,000 to more than $240,000 between 2007 and 2017. Those loans represent accounts where a balance remains.
Ross’ attorney, David Mussetter, says it’s a case that didn’t involve customer funds. Mussetter says Ross’ scheme started as a “bad decision” to take out the initial loan, and spiraled out of control.
Most Read Stories
- Several dead after Amtrak train traveling at 80 mph derails from bridge onto I-5 WATCH
- Amtrak train that derailed onto I-5 was reportedly going 80 in a 30-mph zone, officials say WATCH
- Lakewood mayor had predicted new Amtrak rail line would lead to fatalities WATCH
- Live updates: Several dead, dozens injured, southbound I-5 closed after Amtrak train derails WATCH
- Amtrak derailment: I-5 closed until Tuesday at least, alternative routes 'full of traffic'
Ross is scheduled to be sentenced in April.
___
Information from: The Independent, http://www.dailyindependent.com